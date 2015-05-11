Police investigating death of Georgia man found hanged

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Georgia authorities are investigating the death of a black man found hanging from a tree in a small town 70 miles east of Atlanta.

Greensboro Police Chief Ossie Mapp said the 43-year-old man identified as Roosevelt Champion, was found in woods behind a house in the town of about 3,000 people.

Mapp said it was not known if the death was a suicide, homicide or possible hate crime.

“Right now it’s a death investigation,” he said.

The FBI is investigating two other hangings of black men in Mississippi and North Carolina in recent months.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent handling the Greensboro case said Champion had been questioned last week in connection to a homicide.

“There is nothing to suggest foul play at this time. We’re not closing the door though,” agent Joe Wooten told Atlanta television station Fox 5.

Champion’s body was taken to Atlanta for an autopsy.