FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Woman, 11 children safe after standoff near Atlanta
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 5, 2016 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

Woman, 11 children safe after standoff near Atlanta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A woman and 11 children were rescued uninjured on Tuesday after being held hostage for five hours by a 36-year-old man armed with a knife in a hotel near Atlanta, police said.

The suspect, Korrie Thomas, was in critical condition after stabbing himself in the neck during the incident, DeKalb County Police said in a statement.

Police said they responded to a call about a domestic assault at the hotel in Decatur, Georgia, where they found the man holed up in a room with the woman and children ages 3 months to 17 years old.

The relationship between Thomas, the woman and children was not immediately clear, police said.

Thomas has been charged with false imprisonment and obstruction, police said.

Reporting by David Beasley; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.