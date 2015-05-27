FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgia man pleads guilty to attempting to support Islamic State
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 27, 2015 / 9:34 PM / 2 years ago

Georgia man pleads guilty to attempting to support Islamic State

Letitia Stein

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Georgia man pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to attempting to support the Islamic State, which he had planned to join before his 2014 arrest, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Leon Nathan Davis, 37, of Augusta, Georgia, was arrested in October 2014 at the Atlanta airport after purchasing a plane ticket to Turkey, with the intention of traveling onto Syria to join the militant group, according to court records.

He faces up to 15 years in jail, according to a Justice Department news release.

Davis had been under investigation by the FBI for a year, officials said. His prosecution comes as the U.S. government ramps up efforts to detain would-be Islamic State fighters.

“These individuals and the threats that they pose to the U.S. or to U.S. interests will be aggressively investigated and presented for federal prosecution,” J. Britt Johnson, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Atlanta said in a statement.

A Texas man was charged on Tuesday with conspiracy to provide material support to Islamic State, after plotting on Facebook to join the group, according to federal officials.

In recent weeks, two Southern California men were also arrested and six Somali-American men from Minnesota were charged, all on similar counts.

Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.