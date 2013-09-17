FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teenager kidnapped from Georgia home by armed robbers
September 17, 2013 / 5:57 PM / 4 years ago

Teenager kidnapped from Georgia home by armed robbers

David Beasley

2 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A 14-year-old girl was missing and believed to be in “extreme danger” on Tuesday after two armed robbers kidnapped her from her suburban Atlanta home, police said.

The robbers initially demanded money and jewelry after breaking into the girl’s home, said Lieutenant Mark Richards, a spokesman for the Clayton County Police Department.

When the girl’s mother said she had nothing to give the thieves they kidnapped her daughter, who was hiding in a closet, said Richards.

He said one of the robbers also shot the family’s dog.

The FBI and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the search for the girl, police said.

The teenager, Ayvani Hope Perez, is 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 93 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

They said she was wearing blue and gray Star Wars pajamas bottoms and a blue and gray “superhero” shirt when she was bundled out of her home.

“The investigation is fluid,” Richards said.

A police alert said the girl was “believed to be in extreme danger” and police said the robbers sped off in a gray Dodge.

Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
