Second shooting in 24 hours at Georgia college, one injured
May 5, 2014 / 7:25 PM / 3 years ago

Second shooting in 24 hours at Georgia college, one injured

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - One student was wounded on Monday in a shooting at Paine College in Augusta, Georgia, less than 24 hours after school officials said a gun was fired in a dormitory.

A male student suffered a gunshot to the head in what authorities described as a life threatening injury, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

A suspect was taken into custody and police believe the person and student may have been involved in an altercation, according to the statement.

The shooting was reported around 1 p.m. EDT and prompted officials to order a lock down at the college. The security measure was lifted some four hours later, but the campus remained closed to the public, university officials said.

The incident followed another shooting on Sunday afternoon at the school. One student was injured by debris from a blast through a wall after a gun was fired in a male residence hall.

It was not immediately clear if the two shootings were related, officials said.

Paine College, a historically black college, has more than 800 students and is located some 140 miles east of Atlanta, according to its website.

Reporting by Kevin Gray and David Beasley; Editing by Eric Walsh, Bernard Orr

