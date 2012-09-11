Five more suspects indicted in Georgia militia case

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A grand jury in Georgia has indicted five more suspects for their alleged links to an anti-government militia group that prosecutors accuse of plotting to overthrow the U.S. government.

Christopher Jenderseck, Adam Brady Dearman, Timothy Martin Joiner, Randall Blake Dearman and Anthony Garner were all indicted on Monday in Liberty County, Georgia, on gang charges in connection with a group called FEAR, or Forever Enduring Always Ready, said Isabel Pauley, an assistant district attorney.

At least four of the five men were formerly active duty soldiers at nearby Fort Stewart Army base in southeastern Georgia, near Savannah, she said.

The men face a variety of charges. Jenderseck is charged with destruction of evidence in the murders last December of Michael Roark and his girlfriend, Tiffany York, in neighboring Long County.

Last month, four other alleged FEAR members, all current or former soldiers at Fort Stewart, were indicted for the murders of Roark and York. They were accused of killing Roark and York as part of an effort to keep FEAR from being exposed.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against three of them, while the fourth pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and is cooperating with prosecutors.

Two of the five men indicted Monday, Joiner and Garner, are still at large, Pauley said. Jenderseck was arrested on Tuesday in North Dakota.

Joiner and Randall Dearman were charged with two counts of burglary, financial transaction card theft, and one count each of theft and criminal damage to property.

The crimes, and others, were allegedly committed to raise money for FEAR, Pauley said.

Prosecutors say the soldiers plotted to assassinate President Barack Obama and to attack their army base and a dam in Washington state. They also discussed poisoning the apple crop in Washington state and purchased $87,000 worth of weapons to carry out their attacks, according to Pauley.

“The total number of members of the group remains unknown,” Pauley told Reuters Tuesday.

The accused ringleader of the clandestine group, 21-year-old U.S. Army Private Isaac Aguigui, was a suspect in the death of his wife in July 2011 and prosecutors say he bankrolled FEAR with up to $500,000 in life insurance benefits.