Georgia police search for elderly widow of decapitated man
#U.S.
May 8, 2014 / 11:17 PM / 3 years ago

Georgia police search for elderly widow of decapitated man

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Georgia police were searching on Thursday for a missing elderly woman whose husband was found beheaded in their home.

Friends of the couple found the body of Russell Dermond, 88, on Tuesday at the couple’s home in the Great Waters Community on Lake Oconee in central Georgia, police said. His wife Shirley Dermond, 87, was missing and is believed to have been abducted, police said.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said at a Thursday news conference that Mr. Dermond’s head had not been found. An autopsy was pending.

Police were interviewing friends, family and neighbors.

Police believe the murder and abduction took place between Friday and Sunday. Shirley Dermond is described as white, 5‘2” tall and 148 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
