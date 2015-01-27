Georgia couple trying to buy car off Craigslist fatally shot: police

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A Georgia couple who disappeared after they set out to buy a car from Craigslist died of gunshot wounds to the head, and a suspect has been charged with murder and armed robbery in connection to their deaths, a sheriff’s office said on Tuesday.

An autopsy has confirmed that the bodies found in a wooded area on Monday were those of Bud Runion, 69, and his wife, June Runion, 66, of Marietta, the Telfair County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Ronnie Adrian Towns, 28, was expected to be arraigned on Tuesday on charges of murder and armed robbery, authorities said.

The suburban Atlanta couple were last seen on Thursday when they headed to Telfair County in southern Georgia to buy a 1966 Mustang convertible from a purported seller who responded to their ad on Craigslist, Telfair County Sheriff Chris Steverson previously said.

The couple made their last telephone call to a disposable cellphone owned by Towns, who investigators learned did not own such a car, the sheriff said.

Towns turned himself in to authorities on Monday to face charges of criminal intent to commit deception and lying to investigators.

A car belonging to the missing couple was discovered on Monday submerged in a lake, and their bodies were found separately, police said.