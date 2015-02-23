Former officer shoots Georgia sheriff and deputy, three others dead: media

(Reuters) - A former police officer shot a Georgia county sheriff and his deputy when they intervened in a domestic dispute in which three people were killed, local media said on Monday.

Habersham County’s Joey Terrell and Deputy Bill Zigan had been called out late on Sunday to a house in Clarkesville, northeastern Georgia, where they had found a woman dead in the garage, the Atlanta Journal Constitution (AJC) reported, citing the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Neither men had life-threatening injuries, AJC said.

The woman in the garage has been identified as the ex-wife of the gunman - a former police officer in Gainesville, Florida - and he was also among the dead, local media said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation could not immediately be reached for comment.