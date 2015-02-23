Three killed, and Georgia sheriff, deputy injured in shooting

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A former police officer shot and injured a Georgia county sheriff and his deputy after they responded to a domestic dispute, and was later found dead along with two other people, officials said on Monday.

Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell and Deputy Bill Zigan found a woman shot to death in the garage after being called out on Sunday to a house in Clarkesville in northeastern Georgia, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

As they investigated, a former police officer living there began firing from outside the home. Anthony Giaquinta, 40, struck Terrell and Zigan.

He was later found dead in the backyard of the home, Georgia Bureau of Investigation deputy director Rusty Andrews told reporters.

“We believe he was likely killed by the return fire from law enforcement,” said Andrews.

The dead woman was identified as Giaquinta’s ex-wife, and the body of a man found in the side yard was that of her 45-year-old friend, Andrews said.

The friend had died of multiple gunshot wounds before police arrived at the home, Andrews said. Officials declined to say who had shot him or the woman.

Giaquinta was fired in 2013 from his job as a dog handler with the Habersham County Sheriff’s Department following allegations of domestic violence, said Andrews.

He previously had worked as a police officer in Gainesville, Georgia.

The sheriff was released from a local hospital on Sunday night, Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Sherry Lang said. She said she did not know the condition of the wounded deputy, who remained in the hospital on Monday.