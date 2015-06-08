FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Father of Georgia girl stuffed in trash pleads guilty to murder
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 8, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

Father of Georgia girl stuffed in trash pleads guilty to murder

David Beasley

2 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - The father of a 10-year-old girl whose lifeless body was found burned in the trash can of a suburban Atlanta apartment complex in 2013 pleaded guilty to murder on Monday, prosecutors said.

Eman Moss, 32, also agreed to testify against the stepmother of the child, who had died of starvation before she was placed in the trash, said Lisa Jones, deputy chief district attorney of Gwinnett County.

Emani Moss weighed only 32 pounds at the time of her death, according to police reports. Her father and stepmother were accused of trying to burn the body to cover up her death.

Prosecutors initially sought the death penalty against Eman Moss but agreed to recommend life without parole if he pleaded guilty, Jones said. His will sentenced in four to six weeks.

The stepmother, Tiffany Moss, still faces the death penalty, Jones said.

Eman Moss called 911 to say he was suicidal and that there was a dead body with him, police said. He told police that his daughter had ingested a chemical and died, but authorities later determined she died of malnutrition, Jones said.

When officers arrived at Moss’s apartment complex in Lawrenceville, Georgia, the father pointed to a trash can in a recreation area where the body was found, police said.

Eman Moss’s attorney, Christian Lamar, did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

“Mr. Moss loves his daughter,” Lamar told Atlanta’s Fox affiliate, WAGA-TV. “After discussing the strength of the case against him, and also just what was the best thing that he wanted to do, this is where we came out.”

Editing by Letitia Stein and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.