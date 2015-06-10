FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Murder charges dropped for Georgia woman who took abortion pill
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 10, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

Murder charges dropped for Georgia woman who took abortion pill

Rich McKay

2 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Georgia prosecutors are dropping a murder charge against a woman who was jailed in the death of her 5 1/2-month-old fetus after she took an abortion-inducing pill, officials said on Wednesday.

Kenlissa Jones, 23, of Albany, Georgia, was released from jail on a reduced charge of possession of a dangerous drug. She was held on Tuesday without bond on charges of murder and possession of a dangerous drug, according to jail records.

But Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards reversed himself and dropped the homicide charge.

“In plain words, under the law, a mother cannot be held responsible for her own actions against her unborn child,” Edwards said at a news conference. “I am satisfied, as to malice murder, she is not subject to prosecution.”

Edwards said that it is not for his office to agree or disagree with the law, but to enforce it.

Georgia state law prohibits abortions after the first trimester unless performed by a doctor, but the law gives a pregnant woman immunity from the law for her own actions against an unborn child, the district attorney’s office said.

A police report said Jones ordered the drug Cytotec on the Internet to induce an abortion because she and her boyfriend broke up.

She took the drug and delivered her fetus on Saturday night while in a neighbor’s car on her way to a hospital in Albany, Georgia near the Florida border.

Editing by Letitia Stein and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.