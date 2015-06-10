Murder charges dropped for Georgia woman who took abortion pill

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Georgia prosecutors are dropping a murder charge against a woman who was jailed in the death of her 5 1/2-month-old fetus after she took an abortion-inducing pill, officials said on Wednesday.

Kenlissa Jones, 23, of Albany, Georgia, was released from jail on a reduced charge of possession of a dangerous drug. She was held on Tuesday without bond on charges of murder and possession of a dangerous drug, according to jail records.

But Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards reversed himself and dropped the homicide charge.

“In plain words, under the law, a mother cannot be held responsible for her own actions against her unborn child,” Edwards said at a news conference. “I am satisfied, as to malice murder, she is not subject to prosecution.”

Edwards said that it is not for his office to agree or disagree with the law, but to enforce it.

Georgia state law prohibits abortions after the first trimester unless performed by a doctor, but the law gives a pregnant woman immunity from the law for her own actions against an unborn child, the district attorney’s office said.

A police report said Jones ordered the drug Cytotec on the Internet to induce an abortion because she and her boyfriend broke up.

She took the drug and delivered her fetus on Saturday night while in a neighbor’s car on her way to a hospital in Albany, Georgia near the Florida border.