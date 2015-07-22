Four dead in Atlanta-area murder-suicide, say police

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Four people were shot dead, including two children, and a fifth person critically wounded early Wednesday in what police said was a murder-suicide at an upscale suburban Atlanta home, officials said in a statement.

Police were called to a home near Suwanee about 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta before 6 a.m., said Major Rick Doyle of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

“A relative received a call from the shooter saying that he shot the people at the house and that he was going to kill himself,” Doyle said.

Police rushed to the home but by the time deputies arrived the shooter was dead, Doyle said.

They found three people dead from gunshot wounds, including two children younger than 10, police said. Two adults, a man and a woman, each had multiple gunshot wounds. The woman later died at a hospital.

The one survivor was in critical condition undergoing emergency surgery. No names of the victims or motive for the shooting was released.

The home is near the Olde Atlanta Club, a golf course community of $500,000 homes along the Chattahoochee River.