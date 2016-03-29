FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seven charged in home invasion murder of U.S. lottery winner
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 29, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Seven charged in home invasion murder of U.S. lottery winner

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Seven people have been charged in the murder of a 20-year-old forklift operator who was killed in his home two months after winning nearly a half million dollars in a Georgia state lottery, police and media reports said.

Craigory Burch was shot dead in Fitzgerald, Georgia, in January after masked intruders blasted open his door with a shotgun, WALB television reported. Burch had won $434,272 in a Fantasy 5 jackpot in November 2015, local news outlets reported.

Burch was a “pre-selected target” of a home invasion, the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Monday. It did not provide a motive for the killing, or whether or not Burch was singled out because of his lottery winnings.

Seven people, ranging in age from 17 to 28, had been charged, the statement said. They face charges of malice murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, home invasion, and possession of a firearm while committing a crime. Additional charges and individuals may be added as authorities continue to investigate, the sheriff’s office said.

Reporting by Letitia Stein; editing by Grant McCool

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.