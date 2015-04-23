FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Five nursing students killed in Georgia highway pileup
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 23, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 2 years ago

Five nursing students killed in Georgia highway pileup

David Beasley

2 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Five Georgia nursing students died on their way to a training session in a seven-vehicle crash that also left three people injured, including two other nursing students, authorities said on Thursday.

The female students, in their first year of nursing school, were traveling on Interstate 16 from Georgia Southern University in Statesboro to a hospital in nearby Savannah for training on Wednesday.

The accident involved two tractor-trailer trucks and five cars, according to the Georgia State Patrol and university officials.

“Initial indication is a tractor-trailer failed to stop as traffic was slowed/stopped and it crashed into a line of vehicles,” the Georgia State Patrol said.

Charges are pending in the accident, the patrol said.

“Losing five students is almost incomprehensible,” Georgia Southern University President Brooks Keel said in a statement.

The university will hold a memorial service for the students on Thursday night, university spokeswoman Jan Bond said.

Editing by David Adams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.