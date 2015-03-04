Georgia police officer killed in shootout

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A Georgia police officer was killed in a shootout with a suspect in suburban Atlanta early on Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers went to investigate reports of shots in a suburban neighborhood and came under fire about 1:30 a.m. EST, according to the Fulton County Police Department.

The officer, identified as Fulton County Detective Terence Green, was hit in the head and a suspect was wounded when police fired back, police said.

Green was a father of four sons and a 22-year-veteran of the police force, a county statement said.

Authorities did not immediately release additional detail on the shooting.