Atlanta police officer accused of letting murder suspect escape
#U.S.
June 3, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

Atlanta police officer accused of letting murder suspect escape

David Beasley

2 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - An Atlanta police officer accused of allowing a murder suspect to escape a blockade has been arrested and suspended without pay, authorities said on Wednesday.

Officer Tommy Williams was part of a police detail that had surrounded a house in an effort to capture Jabri Mathis, according to a police report on last month’s incident.

Mathis escaped through a window on the side of the house, which Williams was supposed to be covering, the report said.

Later captured, Mathis told police that Williams allowed him to flee. “He let me go,” Mathis said. “I ran right past him.”

Mathis also told police he knew Williams and considered the officer was “like an uncle,” the police report said.

Williams, 24, an Atlanta officer since 2012, was charged with violation of his oath of office, obstruction of an officer and hindering apprehension or punishment, police said.

He was arrested on May 21, a week after the incident, which authorities did not announce to the media. Details emerged this week and a court hearing in the case is scheduled for Friday.

Mathis is accused of fatally shooting another man in the face twice as he sat in a parked car March 3, police said.

Editing by Letitia Stein and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
