Georgia sheriff's deputy shot and wounded during traffic stop

(Reuters) - A sheriff’s deputy was shot and wounded in the face on Saturday during a traffic stop in Georgia, authorities said.

The Harris County officer, Jamie White, was shot above the eye during a traffic stop, media reported. He was being treated in a hospital and was expected to survive.

At least one suspect was arrested in Alabama, according to the reports, after turning himself in. Witnesses said three men fled after the shooting in the car White had pulled. It was not known if the suspect in custody was the alleged gunman.

Authorities were continuing to investigate. No details were available on why White had stopped the car on Interstate 185 in Harris County, about 80 miles southwest of Atlanta.