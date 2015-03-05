FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Authorities seek to charge Georgia police chief who shot wife in bed
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 5, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

Authorities seek to charge Georgia police chief who shot wife in bed

David Beasley

2 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A Georgia prosecutor will seek a misdemeanor charge against a suburban Atlanta police chief who accidentally shot his wife in bed on New Year’s Day, leaving her partially paralyzed.

Fayette County District Attorney Scott Ballard said Thursday he will ask a grand jury to indict Peachtree City Police Chief William McCollom on a reckless conduct charge in the Jan. 1 shooting of his wife.

Margaret McCollom is paralyzed from the waist down and still hospitalized, the district attorney said.

The couple have said the shooting was an accident that occurred when the chief tried to move a gun he had taken into bed for home security.

William McCollom went to sleep around 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve after drinking alcohol and taking sleep medication, Ballard said. He was awakened by barking dogs during the night, got his service revolver and checked the house, then returned to bed with the gun, he said.

“There is no evidence to suggest that Chief McCollom intentionally shot Mrs. McCollom, nor did the investigation reveal any motive to cause her harm,” the district attorney said.

But Ballard said the chief’s actions could be considered reckless under the law because he took a loaded gun to bed with him after drinking alcohol and taking sleep medication.

William McCollom could not be reached for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.