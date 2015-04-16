FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Georgia police chief indicted over shooting wife in bed: report
April 16, 2015 / 12:10 AM / 2 years ago

Former Georgia police chief indicted over shooting wife in bed: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A grand jury indicted a former Atlanta-area police chief late on Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct for shooting his wife in bed on New Year’s Day in an apparent accident that left her partly paralyzed, local media reported.

Fayette County District Attorney Scott Ballard said last month that William McCollom, then the police chief of Peachtree City, accidentally shot his wife while moving a gun he had taken to bed for security.

Although there is no evidence McCollom intentionally tried to hurt his wife, the district attorney sought an indictment against him for reckless conduct because he took a loaded gun to bed after drinking and taking sleep medication, Ballard said last month.

McCollom, who resigned as chief last month, testified before the grand jury that indicted him, WSB-TV reported.

Neither McCollom nor Ballard responded to messages seeking comment.

Reporting by David Beasley; Editing by Jonathan Kaminsky and Eric Walsh

