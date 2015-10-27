One injured at Georgia power plant

(Reuters) - A contractor at the Plant Bowen power station near Cartersville, Georgia, was injured on Tuesday by an electrical flash from equipment on which he was performing maintenance, Georgia Power company said in a statement.

The contractor was taken to a local hospital for burn treatment, the statement said. There was no danger to the public or other employees, and plant officials were working to determine the cause of the incident, it said.

There was a blast at the same plant in April 2013 that caused four minor injuries and sent coal dust into the air, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Plant Bowen regularly ranks as one of the dirtiest coal plants in the country because of its size, the newspaper said.