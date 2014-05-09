FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlanta elementary school principal indicted in sex sting
May 9, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

Atlanta elementary school principal indicted in sex sting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A suburban Atlanta elementary school principal has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly trying to entice a minor female to have sex with him, court records showed on Friday.

John McGill, 56, was arrested in March in a Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) sting operation called Operation Broken Heart. The investigation was aimed at people who meet children online and then travel to meet them for sex, according to the GBI.

McGill was one of 14 people arrested in the operation, the GBI said. He was suspended after the arrest, the school system announced.

According to the indictment, McGill “knowingly attempted to persuade, induce, and entice an individual who had not attained the age of 18 years to engage in sexual activity.”

Mac Pilgrim, McGill’s attorney, could not be reached for comment on Friday.

Writing by David Beasley; Editing by Kevin Gray; and Peter Galloway

