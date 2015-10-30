FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rap video recorded inside Georgia jail prompts investigation
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
October 30, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

Rap video recorded inside Georgia jail prompts investigation

Rich McKay

2 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Georgia authorities were investigating on Friday how a group of inmates in a suburban Atlanta jail were able to make a rap music video using jailhouse equipment and then get it posted on social media, sheriff’s officials said.

The 2-minute-27-second video called “Thuggin’ Live from DeKalb Jail” was posted on YouTube on Saturday, Atlanta television station WSB-TV reported.

It shows a group of inmates dancing, with several taking off their shirts and waving contraband, DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann said in a news release on Thursday. It shows inmates with a banned cigarette lighter, the television station reported.

The inmates used the jailhouse’s video visitation system, which allows callers to see inmates while they talk remotely, Mann said. It was posted online by a person who received the video call, he added.

Authorities are reviewing how the system is monitored to make sure this does not happen again, jail officials said.

The person who posted the video will be banned from visiting the jail or using the video calling system again, the release stated.

Mann, who declined to answer further questions on Friday, said in the statement he hoped the inmates “enjoyed their 15 minutes of fame,” and all will be punished.

Reporting by Rich McKay; Editing by Letitia Stein and Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.