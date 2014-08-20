FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rapper Gucci Mane gets three years and three months prison sentence on firearms charges
August 20, 2014 / 11:25 PM / 3 years ago

Rapper Gucci Mane gets three years and three months prison sentence on firearms charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - The rapper known as Gucci Mane was sentenced on Wednesday by a federal court judge in Georgia to three years and three months in prison on firearms charges.

“Davis has a long history of violence and of illegally possessing and using guns,” Sally Yates, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, said of Mane, whose real name is Radric Davis.

Mane, 34, will be required as part of a plea agreement to seek mental health treatment once he is released from prison.

According to prosecutors, Atlanta police in September 2013 found Mane pacing a street, waving a loaded handgun and making threats.

Two days earlier, police found Davis with a different gun, also making threats, prosecutors said.

In 2011, Mane was sentenced to six months in jail in Georgia after admitting to pushing a woman out of his car while it was in motion.

Reporting by David Beasley; Editing by David Adams and Peter Cooney

