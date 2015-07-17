FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Navy recruiter shoots himself in leg in Georgia
#U.S.
July 17, 2015 / 10:01 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Navy recruiter shoots himself in leg in Georgia

David Beasley

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. Navy recruiter in Georgia accidentally shot himself in the leg with his own handgun Friday at a local recruiting office, police said.

The accident in Gainesville, Georgia, north of Atlanta, took place a day after four Marines were killed and three other people injured in attacks at two military facilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee. One of the sites was a recruiting office.

Gainesville police received a call at about 10:30 a.m. Friday reporting a shooting at a military recruiting office, police spokesman Kevin Holbrook told Reuters.

It was “an accidental shooting by a Navy recruiting officer,” Holbrook said. “He was shot once in the upper leg.”

The recruiting officer, whose name and age have not yet been released, was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, Holbrook said.

Local police are assisting the U.S. military in their investigation of the shooting, he added.

Editing by Frank McGurty and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
