FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Georgia governor, racial moderate in segregationist era, dies
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 17, 2014 / 5:47 PM / 3 years ago

Former Georgia governor, racial moderate in segregationist era, dies

David Beasley

2 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Former Georgia Governor Carl Sanders, a “New South” racial moderate who led the state toward greater integration during the early 1960s, has died at age 89, his law firm said on Monday.

Sanders, who supported compliance with federal integration efforts at a time when other leaders in the U.S. South sought to maintain segregated schools and public facilities, died on Sunday from respiratory distress and other complications arising from a fall at his home two days earlier, his firm said.

“He was not playing the race card when he was elected in 1962,” University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock told Reuters, adding that his Democratic primary opponent in that race ran on a segregationist platform.

Sanders, a former University of Georgia quarterback and World War II pilot, was elected governor at age 37. He held that job when the state landed its first major league sports teams, baseball’s Atlanta Braves and the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

Prevented by Georgia law from running for re-election in 1966, Sanders ran again for governor four years later but was defeated in the Democratic primary by Jimmy Carter, then a state senator, who would go to become president of the United States in 1977.

In that race, Sanders was again the political moderate, while Carter took a harder line on race relations - a stance Carter did not carry over to his governorship, Bullock said.

Sanders, an attorney, went on to form the Atlanta law firm Troutman Sanders LLP, which now has more than 600 attorneys.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal, a Republican, said in a statement that Sanders had served as a mentor to him.

“Governor Sanders showed true leadership and character by supporting civil rights for all during a time when many were not,” Deal said.

“His lasting positive impact on our state will be felt by many future generations of Georgians,” he said.

Editing by Jonathan Kaminsky and Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.