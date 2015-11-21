Reported plans of attack on Atlanta wrestling match not credible: FBI

(Reuters) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Saturday it did not view a reported threat by Islamic State militants to attack a professional wrestling event in Atlanta this weekend as credible.

The FBI statement came after a self-described member of the loose-knit hacker group Anonymous earlier this week posted a list online of events allegedly targeted by Islamic State militants that included a Sunday wrestling match in Atlanta.

J. Britt Johnson, special agent in charge of the FBI Atlanta field office, said the agency was aware of “an alleged threat that includes an Atlanta, Georgia, venue and event” and that it had notified certain law enforcement and private security partners about it.

“While we take all threats seriously, we do not have specific or credible information of an attack at this time,” Johnson said.

WWE in a statement said the Survivor Series event in Atlanta was scheduled to be held as planned.

Islamic State militants have taken credit for the attacks in Paris earlier this month that killed at least 130 people.