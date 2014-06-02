Georgia police officer shot to death making arrest at Waffle House

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A Georgia police officer moonlighting as a security guard was shot to death after attempting to arrest an intoxicated customer in the parking lot of a Waffle House restaurant, police said.

The officer’s brother then shot and wounded the shooter, according to police.

Kevin Jordan, 43, a police officer in Griffin, Georgia and father of seven, tried to arrest the drunken woman on Saturday, police said.

The woman’s boyfriend, Michael Dwayne Bowman, then shot Jordan five times in the back with a .40 caliber pistol, said Griffin Police spokesman Michael Richardson.

Jordan’s brother, Raymond Jordan, who had been visiting in the parking lot at the time, then shot and wounded Bowman, said Richardson.

“I don’t want to be bitter. My only regret (is that) I didn’t kill him,” Raymond Jordan, told Atlanta television station WSB.

Raymond Jordan is a licensed gun owner and has not been charged in the case, said Richardson.

Bowman was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition, said Richardson. Bowman has been charged with murder as has his girlfriend, Chantell Mixon, the police spokesman said.

Kevin Jordan, who once lived in Chicago, was an ex-Marine and four-year veteran of the Griffin police force, Richardson said.

“He was very well liked, very well respected among his peers, in the community,” said the spokesman. “It was a big loss for us.”