Three people were dead after a vehicle crashed while fleeing police following a shooting that wounded four people in downtown Savannah, Georgia, police said on Wednesday.

The shooting overnight at City Market, a collection of bars and restaurants that typically draws crowds, injured four people, said a spokeswoman for the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police.

A car fleeing the scene and pursued by police crashed, killing three people, police said.

The conditions of the shooting victims was not immediately released.

No further details were immediately available.

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York)