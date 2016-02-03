FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspect arrested in Georgia basketball player's shooting death
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
#U.S.
February 3, 2016 / 3:20 PM / 2 years ago

Suspect arrested in Georgia basketball player's shooting death

Rich McKay

2 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Police arrested one man and searched for a second suspect on Wednesday in the killing of a Mercer University basketball player who was gunned down in a convenience store parking lot in Macon, Georgia.

Jibri Bryan, 23, was shot in the head about 4 p.m. on Tuesday near a busy intersection, said Lieutenant Randy Gonzalez of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. He was found sitting in the driver’s seat of a late-model Chevrolet.

Witnesses said two men drove up beside Bryan and got out of their car, police said. The shooter stood next to Bryan and the second man went to the other side of the car, where he was wounded in the line of fire after Bryan was shot in the head, according to police.

Police said Jarvis Clinton Miller, 24, the wounded suspect, ran from the scene but was found nearby. He was charged with felony murder on Wednesday, and witnesses told police he was also armed.

Miller was in stable condition at a hospital. The suspected shooter has not been apprehended, Gonzalez said. Police did not release a possible motive.

Bryan, a 6-foot-4-inch guard from Savannah, Georgia, started each of the Mercer Bears’ 35 games in 2014-15, according to a biography on the team’s website. In the current 2015-16 season he was bothered by a knee injury and had played in only six games, the Macon Telegraph newspaper said.

He graduated with a degree in accounting and was pursuing a master’s degree in business, it said.

“He was important to us in every way,“ the team’s basketball coach, Bob Hoffman, said in a statement. ”I loved and cared about him from the first time he was on campus.”

Editing by Letitia Stein and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
