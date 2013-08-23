FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama calls woman who talked man out of U.S. school shooting
#U.S.
August 23, 2013 / 12:26 AM / in 4 years

Obama calls woman who talked man out of U.S. school shooting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama meets with college students, their parents and educators as they discuss the cost of education at Magnolia's Deli and Cafe in Rochester, New York, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYRACUSE, New York (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Thursday called the woman who prevented a potential mass shooting at an Atlanta-area school by befriending a man with an AK-47 rifle and convincing him to surrender to police, the White House said.

Antoinette Tuff was sitting in the front office of the Ronald E. McNair Discovery Learning Academy when Michael Brandon Hill, 20, walked in brandishing his gun.

On a recording of a 911 call Tuff can clearly be heard calmly talking Hill out of causing harm and reassuring him that giving up was the right thing to do.

Hill allegedly was carrying 500 rounds of ammunition and exchanged gunfire with police but no students were injured in the incident.

Obama called Tuff to “thank her for the courage she displayed” while talking to the gunman, the White House said.

Obama sought to enact sweeping gun control reform after a heavily armed gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, killing 20 children and six adults. His efforts failed in Congress.

Obama is currently on a bus tour in New York.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
