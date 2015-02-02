Police hunt for Georgia man named as suspect in five deaths

Thomas Jesse Lee is seen in an undated picture released by the Troup County Sheriff's Office in LaGrange, Georgia. REUTERS/Troup County Sheriff's Office/Handout

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Georgia police said on Monday they did not know the whereabouts of a 26-year-old man who has been named as a murder suspect in the deaths of five people, including his wife.

Thomas Jesse Lee is accused of killing the victims who ranged in age from 16 to 69. Their bodies were found on Saturday night in a home near LaGrange, Georgia, a town in Troup County near the Alabama border.

“We don’t have any solid leads on where this guy might be right now,” Troup County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Stewart Smith said in an interview.

Investigators have not yet been able to determine a motive in the slayings, Smith said.

The victims included Lee’s wife, as well as her grandparents and her daughter by another marriage. An unrelated teenager who was living in the home located about 70 miles southwest of Atlanta also was killed, police said.

Four victims were shot, and authorities were still trying to determine how the fifth person was killed, Smith said.

Deputies went to the home after an employer of one of the victims alerted them that the person had not been to work for a couple of days, Smith said. Deputies entered the house by force and found the bodies inside.