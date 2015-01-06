Officer among four dead in apparent murder-suicide in Georgia

(Reuters) - A Georgia law enforcement officer found dead in his bed was among four people killed in an apparent murder-suicide that authorities said on Tuesday was likely carried out by his 21-year-old stepson.

Paulding County Sheriff’s Corporal Sam Driskell, 52, was believed to have been sleeping at his home about 25 miles west of Atlanta when he was shot once in his head, authorities said.

“There’s no rhyme or reason for it,” Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge told reporters. “We lost one of the best guys we’ve ever had.”

Also found dead in the house were Driskell’s 36-year-old wife, Muachin Driskell, their 12-year-old daughter, Carolyn, and Driskell’s stepson, Felix Almonte, who police suspect used Driskell’s service weapon to carry out the killings.

“They have had some issues,” Gulledge said of Driskell and Almonte. “We’re trying to dig into that right now.”

Authorities went to the house on Tuesday afternoon to check on Driskell after he failed to show up for a court appearance related to his work, authorities said.