Atlanta baggage handler charged with helping smuggle guns onto flight

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A Delta Air Lines baggage handler has been charged with helping another man smuggle 18 handguns onto a flight from Atlanta to New York City, in a scheme that prosecutors said ran for years and also involved assault weapons.

Eugene Harvey, 31, has been charged with helping a former Delta employee, Mark Quentin Henry, avoid detection of the guns by airport security on Dec. 10 before Henry boarded a passenger jet with the firearms in a carry-on bag, court records show.

Henry was arrested after arriving in New York, and federal agents took Harvey into custody at his Atlanta-area home on Dec. 20, Federal Bureau of Investigation spokesman Stephen Emmett said on Tuesday.

“Henry has been smuggling guns on commercial airliners for years, for at least five years,” said Kenneth Thompson, district attorney for New York’s borough of Brooklyn, whose office worked on the investigation.

Harvey, who made his initial court appearance in Atlanta on Monday, is charged with firearms trafficking and illegally entering a secured airport area, the complaint said.

He has been fired from his job, Delta Air Lines Inc spokesman Morgan Durrant said on Tuesday.

“Delta is cooperating with authorities in this investigation,” Durrant said. “We take seriously any activity that fails to uphold our strict commitment to the safety and security of our customers and employees.”

Henry was charged with criminal possession and sale of firearms as part of an investigation by the New York City police, according to court records.

Federal officials accused Henry of supplying a co-conspirator with 129 weapons, including two assault rifles, from Georgia between May and December. The guns were sold to a New York City undercover officer, investigators said.

Thompson showed reporters more than a dozen weapons he said were smuggled by Henry, including an AK-47 with its stock removed.

“Henry brought this gun on a commercial airliner to New York,” Thompson said. “This weapon can shoot through a car door.”

Henry’s cell phone showed that he called and texted Harvey before boarding the Dec. 10 flight from Atlanta to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport with handguns and ammunition in his carry-on bag, federal officials said.

Security video showed Henry passing through airport security in Atlanta with a backpack, but officials do not believe the guns were inside the bag at the time.

Video footage later showed the two men entering and leaving the same airport bathroom.