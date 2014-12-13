FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police charge Atlanta suspect with killing two homeless men, hair stylist
December 13, 2014

Police charge Atlanta suspect with killing two homeless men, hair stylist

David Beasley

1 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Police on Friday filed murder charges against a man accused of fatally shooting two sleeping homeless men in downtown Atlanta and a suburban hair stylist over the last two weeks.

Aeman Lovel Presley, 34, is charged with three counts of murder and is being held in the Fulton County Jail, Atlanta police spokesman Greg Lyon said Friday.

Presley is accused of killing Dorian Jenkins, 42, who was found dead on Nov. 23, and Tommy Mims, 64, who was found three days later, Lyon said. They were found wrapped in blankets in different locations on downtown sidewalks.

Autopsies showed both men were shot multiple times, Lyon said.

Police in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur on Friday also charged Presley with murder of hair stylist Karen Pearce, 44, who was fatally shot on Dec. 6 near a parking deck after leaving a local restaurant.

Presley is also a suspect in a fourth murder, Atlanta television station WSB reported on Friday.

Additional reporting by Mark Guarino in Chicago; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

