Suspect charged with fourth shooting death in Georgia

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A man accused in the shooting deaths of two sleeping homeless men in downtown Atlanta and a woman in a nearby suburb has been charged with a fourth murder, Georgia police said on Tuesday.

Aeman Lovel Presley, 34, is now accused of killing Calvin Gholston, 53, who was shot on Sept. 27 while he slept in a breezeway outside a shopping center in the Atlanta suburb of Stone Mountain, DeKalb County police spokesman Steven Fore said.

Gholston was not homeless but suffered from schizophrenia and often left home for several days at a time, a family member told WSB television station.

On Friday, Presley was charged with fatally shooting Dorian Jenkins, 42, who was found dead on Nov. 23, and Tommy Mims, 64, who was found three days later, police said. The homeless men were discovered wrapped in blankets in different locations on Atlanta sidewalks, and police believe they were shot while they were sleeping.

Autopsies showed both men were shot multiple times, said Atlanta police spokesman Greg Lyon.

Police in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur on Friday also charged Presley with the murder of hair stylist Karen Pearce, 44, who was gunned down on Dec. 6 near a parking deck after leaving a local restaurant.