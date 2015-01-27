FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgia mother kills three children in murder-suicide: police
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 27, 2015 / 11:40 PM / 3 years ago

Georgia mother kills three children in murder-suicide: police

David Beasley

1 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - The bodies of a mother and her three children ranging in age from 9 months to 10 years old were discovered in a suburban Atlanta apartment on Tuesday in what was an apparent murder-suicide carried out by the mother, authorities said.

A maintenance man discovered the four bodies inside the Austell, Georgia apartment when he went there to work on a clothes dryer, Cobb County police spokesman Dana Pierce said.

Authorities identified the mother as Kisha Holmes, 35. Police believe Holmes “first took the lives of her three children and then her own,” a police statement said.

The children were a girl, aged 9 months, and two boys, ages 4 and 10, police said.

Authorities are not yet releasing the exact cause of death and have not said when the killings are believed to have occurred.

Editing by Jonathan Kaminsky and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.