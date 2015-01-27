Georgia mother kills three children in murder-suicide: police

ATLANTA (Reuters) - The bodies of a mother and her three children ranging in age from 9 months to 10 years old were discovered in a suburban Atlanta apartment on Tuesday in what was an apparent murder-suicide carried out by the mother, authorities said.

A maintenance man discovered the four bodies inside the Austell, Georgia apartment when he went there to work on a clothes dryer, Cobb County police spokesman Dana Pierce said.

Authorities identified the mother as Kisha Holmes, 35. Police believe Holmes “first took the lives of her three children and then her own,” a police statement said.

The children were a girl, aged 9 months, and two boys, ages 4 and 10, police said.

Authorities are not yet releasing the exact cause of death and have not said when the killings are believed to have occurred.