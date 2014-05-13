FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 13, 2014 / 9:40 PM / 3 years ago

Five students injured in shooting near Atlanta area high school

David Beasley

1 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Five students were shot near an Atlanta area high school on Tuesday afternoon, although none of the injuries was life threatening, police said.

The shooting occurred near Therrell High School in southwest Atlanta, Atlanta Police Department spokesman John Chafee said in an email statement.

The high school was briefly locked down, although the shooting did not take place on its grounds, the Atlanta Public Schools system said. Those shot were believed to be students from Therrell High School, it added.

All of the injured were in stable condition when they were transported to a hospital, Chafee said.

It was not known whether a shooter was in custody.

“At this moment the motive has not been established,” Chafee added.

Writing by David Adams; Editing by Chris Reese and Ken Wills

