Suspect charged in shooting of five near Atlanta high school

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A 17-year-old suspect has been charged in the shooting of five people near an Atlanta-area high school on Tuesday, police and a media report said.

Those shot were believed to be students from Therrell High School in southwest Atlanta, the Atlanta Public Schools system said. None of their injuries was life-threatening. The shooting occurred near the school, Atlanta Police Department spokesman John Chafee said in an emailed statement.

Marcellus Brooks, 17, was arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated assault, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper reported, quoting Chafee. A motive had not been established.

The high school was briefly locked down, although the shooting did not take place on its grounds, the Atlanta school system said.

All of the injured were in stable condition when they were transported to a hospital, Chafee said.