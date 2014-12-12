FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two police officers, suspect shot and wounded near Atlanta
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 12, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

Two police officers, suspect shot and wounded near Atlanta

David Beasley

1 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Two police officers were shot and wounded near Atlanta on Friday morning while responding to a reported home invasion and exchanging gun fire with two suspects, local authorities said.

One suspect was also shot and is critical condition, and a second suspect was arrested hours later after a manhunt, DeKalb County Police Captain Stephen Fore said.

The DeKalb County Police officers were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, with one shot in the calf and the other in the thigh, Fore said.

Writing by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.