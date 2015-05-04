FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No bomb found at Georgia's Clayton State University after threat
May 4, 2015 / 6:08 PM / 2 years ago

No bomb found at Georgia's Clayton State University after threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Clayton State University was reopened Monday evening, hours after a bomb threat triggered an evacuation of the Atlanta-area school’s main campus.

The university, with a student body of about 6,700, was evacuated after an anonymous threat that a bomb had been placed in an unspecified building was phoned in to the campus shortly after noon, school spokeswoman Maritza Ferreira said in a statement.

Local authorities assisted by bomb-sniffing dogs spent hours searching all the buildings on the 192-acre main campus, along with nearby administrative offices and off-campus student housing.

The search yielded no explosives, and all areas were deemed safe, but not before classes had been canceled for the day.

Monday was the last scheduled day of classes, with final exams set to begin on Tuesday as originally planned, Ferreira said.

Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in New Orleans; Editing by Will Dunham and Eric Walsh

