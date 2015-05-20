Atlanta-area teacher accused of permitting students to have sex

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A math teacher and coach at a suburban Atlanta middle school was fired this week and faces charges that he allowed students to have sex in a classroom storage closet, a school district spokesman said.

Quentin Wright, 25, was charged Tuesday with four misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and was fired from his job at Champion Middle School in Stone Mountain, about 20 miles east of Atlanta.

According to an incident report from DeKalb County Schools, a mother found numerous inappropriate text messages on her 14-year-old son’s phone from Wright, who coached basketball for the school.

The report did not specify what was said but the school administration said it was inappropriate conduct and communications of a sexual nature with students.

“We take the health and safety of our students very seriously and dealt with it quickly,” said schools spokesman Quinn Hudson. “And frankly, this was a new one on us. As soon as we were notified Friday, we immediately removed the teacher from the classroom.”

The criminal arrest warrant said Wright, who taught at the school for about two years, provided the 14-year-old student with condoms, his storage closet at school to use for sex, a teachers’ schedule so they would know when the room was empty and advised them to be quiet.

The warrant said Wright also kept others from entering the classroom while students were having liaisons in the closet.

Wright was given a letter of termination on Monday and arrested Tuesday. He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail and released on $16,000 bail.

Hudson said police and the school are continuing their investigation to see if more students were involved.