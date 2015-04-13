Plea deals could limit prison time for Atlanta educators in cheating scandal

Former Atlanta public school educators fill the courtroom during the sentencing of 10 former educators convicted earlier this month of racketeering, in Atlanta, Georgia April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kent D. Johnson/Pool

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Ten former Atlanta public school educators, convicted earlier this month of racketeering in one of the largest U.S. test-cheating scandals, should consider plea deals or face significantly more time behind bars, a judge said on Monday.

During a sentencing hearing, Superior Court Judge Jerry Baxter said he hoped to resolve a long-running case otherwise likely to see appeals.

The widespread cheating in Atlanta schools, documented by state investigators, has spurred national debate about high-stakes standardized testing.

After hearing emotional appeals for leniency from civil rights leaders and the educators’ relatives, Baxter adjourned court until Tuesday.

“I’d prefer for this thing to be ended for everybody, to try to help heal the open wounds in this city, in this school system,” he said.

“You’ve been punished a good bit so far,” he told the defendants, jailed since a jury found them guilty on April 1.

During a trial lasting nearly six months, prosecutors accused the defendants of erasing incorrect answers or instructing students to change their answers so the educators could secure promotions and cash bonuses in 2009.

A Georgia grand jury in 2013 indicted 35 Atlanta educators, including former school superintendent Beverly Hall, on conspiracy and other charges.

Of the 12 educators who stood trial on the charges, 11 were found guilty.

Former Atlanta Public School Dobbs Elementary principal Dana Evans asks for leniency during sentencing of racketeering charges in one of the largest U.S. test-cheating scandals in Atlanta, Georgia April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kent D. Johnson/Pool

Hall died of breast cancer this year.

Some defendants were offered deals involving slightly more than a year of weekends in jail, said attorney Benjamin Davis, who represents a convicted administrator.

One, who had a baby over the weekend, is due to be sentenced in August, Davis said.

Bernice King, daughter of the late civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., last week urged the judge to spare the 11 educators from prison.

“I think these teachers got caught in a trap,” civil rights leader Andrew Young, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and mayor of Atlanta, told the judge at Monday’s hearing.

It is unusual for teachers and principals to end up in prison for test cheating, said Bob Schaeffer, education director for FairTest, a nonprofit scrutinizing testing practices.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said he wanted the educators to accept responsibility.

Former elementary school principal Dana Evans testified on Monday that she unsuccessfully applied for 100 jobs last year.

“I have been arrested, shackled, spent the last two week in jail. I have been punished,” she said, apologizing for the turmoil caused.