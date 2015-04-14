Educator sentenced in Atlanta test cheating case spared lengthy jail time

(Reuters) - The first former Atlanta public school educator sentenced on Tuesday in one of the nation’s largest test-cheating scandals was ordered by a judge to serve six months of weekends in jail and five years of probation.

Donald Bullock, one of 11 former Atlanta educators convicted of racketeering this month, avoided a potentially harsher punishment by making a sentencing agreement with prosecutors.

Other defendants in the case also were to be sentenced on Tuesday.