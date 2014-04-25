Georgia campus lifts lockdown over possible armed man report

(Reuters) - A campus lockdown at Kennesaw State, the third-largest university in Georgia, was lifted on Friday when police completed a search after a report of a possible armed man.

Officers located a man matching the description of someone who was reported on campus as possibly carrying a weapon, but he did not pose a threat, university officials said in a statement.

“Police found the individual with a cell phone in his pocket,” it said.

The school was on lockdown for about 90 minutes while police conducted the search.

Kennesaw State is located about 20 miles north of Atlanta. It has more than 24,600 students and the largest nursing program in Georgia, according to its website.