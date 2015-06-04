FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baby beluga whale born in captivity struggling at Georgia aquarium
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 4, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Baby beluga whale born in captivity struggling at Georgia aquarium

David Beasley

2 Min Read

A beluga whale calf born May 10 is cared for by staff at the Georgia Aquarium, in Atlanta, Georgia, in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Georgia Aquarium/Handout via Reuters

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A beluga whale calf born at the Georgia Aquarium last month has stopped nursing, is not gaining weight and appears to be fighting for her life, with officials this week calling her condition “extremely guarded.”

“The next few days will be critical,” the aquarium said in its latest statement issued on Wednesday.

The calf, born on May 10, is one of six successful beluga whale births at accredited U.S. facilities in the last five years, according to Aquarium spokeswoman Jessica Fontana.

Yet she has been growing behind schedule for her age even while still nursing and consuming formula.

“We have been working around the clock since the animal’s birth to monitor and support both mother and calf, including consulting and working with the very best experts in the field of veterinary medicine,” the Aquarium said.

The calf’s mother, Maris, gave birth in 2012 but that baby did not survive, the Aquarium said.

Belugas, or white whales, normally inhabit Arctic or sub-Arctic waters and are classified as endangered in some areas and as “near threatened” worldwide, according to the Georgia Aquarium.

Editing by Letitia Stein and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.