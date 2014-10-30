Gregg Allman dropped from suit over fatal Georgia train accident

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Gregg Allman was dropped on Thursday from a wrongful death suit stemming from a train accident that killed a Georgia woman during the filming of a movie about the rock star’s life, although the case continues against others involved.

The death of camera assistant Sarah Jones, 27, sparked industry anger about safety standards for film crews. She was struck by an oncoming train in February while the crew set up equipment on tracks and a trestle bridge in rural Wayne County near Savannah, Georgia.

After the accident on the first day of “Midnight Rider” shooting, authorities said the film company did not have permission to be filming on the tracks.

Her parents, Richard and Elizabeth Jones of Atlanta, filed a civil lawsuit in May that named Allman and the executive producer, Michael Lehman, among others.

Both names were dropped from the litigation after a review found they were not involved in decisions leading to her death, said the family’s attorney, Jeffrey Harris.

“During a very difficult and trying time for our family, Gregg Allman and Michael Lehman demonstrated their genuine sorrow over the loss of our daughter and their willingness to work with us in the future to ensure safe film sets for all,” Richard Jones said in a statement. “For that, we are grateful.”

Neither Allman’s publicist nor the attorneys representing him in the lawsuit could immediately be reached for comment.

Also dropped from the civil lawsuit on Thursday was a film company, Open Roads Films.

The family is still seeking unspecified financial damages from other people and companies involved, including the film’s director, Randall Miller, and three others who have pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and criminal trespassing.

A trial is set for March.