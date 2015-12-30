FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to meet Merkel, attend Hannover trade show in April
December 30, 2015 / 7:13 PM / 2 years ago

Obama to meet Merkel, attend Hannover trade show in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with U.S. President Barack Obama during the G7 summitoutside the Elmau castle in Germany, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler

HONOLULU (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will travel to Germany in late April to attend the trade show known as the Hannover Messe and to meet with Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top ally, the White House said on Wednesday.

The trade show is a major event in Germany, attracting some 200,000 people every year, the White House said.

“The president’s participation - a first for a sitting U.S. president - presents an unique opportunity to showcase American innovation and ingenuity and to highlight the United States as a prime investment destination,” the White House said in a statement.

Obama will also discuss efforts to advance U.S.-European talks on a transatlantic trade pact during his visit.

Obama, who is currently on vacation in Hawaii, is close to Merkel. The planned trip during his last year in office is meant as a gesture of goodwill.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Leslie Adler

