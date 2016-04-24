Germany's Merkel says truce in eastern Ukraine not being respected

HANOVER, Germany (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday that a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine was not stable, adding that she and U.S. President Barack Obama had discussed ways to ensure the Minsk peace deal is implemented.

“We stand by the agreement of Minsk and put a lot of importance on its implementation as soon as possible,” Merkel said. “We still have no stable ceasefire and we must advance on the political process and we discussed in detail the next steps needed.”