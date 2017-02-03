FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
U.S.'s Pence, German Foreign Minister agree on NATO's central security role: White House
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 2, 2017 / 11:31 PM / 7 months ago

U.S.'s Pence, German Foreign Minister agree on NATO's central security role: White House

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen (L) sit in the front row waiting for U.S. President Donald Trump to announce his nominee for the empty associate justice seat at the U.S. Supreme Court, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 31, 2017.Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence met with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Thursday and agreed on NATO's central role in ensuring security in Europe and North America, the White House said on Thursday.

Pence and Gabriel also reaffirmed that NATO allies needed to contribute "their fair share to our collective security," the White House said in a statement.

"They also underscored that NATO must adapt to confront threats to our countries such as violent extremism and terrorism," it said.

Reporting by Eric Beech

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.